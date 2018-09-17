After JNUSU poll violence, university restricts protests inside campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday decided to restrict all rallies, processions and demonstrations on the campus.

The decision was taken following multiple reports of violence within the campus before and after the student union election.

“It is to inform all the stakeholders that due to the prevailing situation in the campus, any form of procession, demonstration, rallies are not allowed until further notice. There are apprehensions of disruption of peace if such events are held,” said a statement.

The counting of votes for the students union elections began on Friday night (September 14) at 10pm.

But the counting was stopped on Saturday when two principal contenders of an unnamed political group along with their supporters barged into a counting centre and tried to snatch ballot boxes.

At around 4am, vandals broke the window panes of the counting centre and injured a few students who tried to resist the attempt.

“On Sunday afternoon, the election results were announced. Unfortunately, some miscreants with the intent if creating unrest in the campus mobilised some student groups and started physical violence on innocent students,” the administration said.

“Many students, including some physically challenged ones, were beaten up,” it said.

The JNU administration said it strongly condemned such violence and warned students against inviting outside elements to participate in such disruptive activities.

