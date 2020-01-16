After police evict demonstrators from Turkman Gate, scores join in support

delhi

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:36 IST

Scores of people, including women and students, assembled at central Delhi’s Turkman Gate Thursday evening and staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Delhi Police after the police evicted nearly a dozen demonstrators from the protest venue early morning.

On Wednesday night, around 200-300 people, including local residents had gathered to protest against the CAA and the NRC. After many of them dispersed towards 2am on Thursday morning, some of the remaining 20-30 protestors who had stayed back, despite the rain, were detained by the police while others were evicted from the protest site.

“As some agitators took shelter in nearby buildings, the police personnel dragged others into buses and removed them from the venue in buses,” Mishika Singh, a lawyer associated with the protesters, said.

Of the evicted demonstrators, seven were temporarily detained at the Rajender Nagar police station. Some demonstrators captured the police action on their mobile phones.

The videos showing security personnel dragging protestors and putting them inside buses were put on social media with SOS messages alleging that students were picked up and detained.

“I was in Khureji last night when I got to know about the protest at Turkman Gate. Several women were protesting here and I rushed to join them,” Sara Javed Chawla, one of the protestors, said.

By the evening, the crowd of protestors began to swell at the protest site in Turkman Gate, which was cleared by the police in the morning. As the numbers increased, more security personnel were deployed there and iron barricades to ensure that the agitators do not block the roads.

“The protestors were removed because they did not have police permission for holding the protest. They were asked to take their demonstration to authorised sites such as Ramlila Ground and Jantar Mantar. The protestors, however, did not pay heeds to our requests, so we had to remove them,” deputy commissioner of police (central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said.