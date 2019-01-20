Ahead of Republic Day, five cars go missing from workshop in Delhi

Five luxury cars have been reported as missing from an automobile workshop in Nangloi in Delhi. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Several teams have been formed to recover the missing vehicles.

The incident assumes significance considering that the vehicles have been reported missing just days before the Republic Day and when security in the national capital is at an all-time high.

The missing cars include a Force Gurkha, a Volkswagen Poli, a Ford Ecosport, a Mitsubishi Pajero and a Honda Amaze.

The workshop owner said he got a call from his employee on Wednesday to inform about the incident. “I got a call from a helper on Wednesday morning about this. The keys of the stolen vehicles were kept on the Pajero’s dashboard,” he told ANI.

DCP (outer) told news agency ANI that several teams had been formed to recover the cars.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 11:39 IST