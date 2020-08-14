e-paper
AIIMS doctor from Panchkula found hanging in Delhi house

AIIMS doctor from Panchkula found hanging in Delhi house

He was doing research in the department of pediatrics in AIIMS Hospital and last attended office on Tuesday

delhi Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:12 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was a resident of Panchkula and residing alone in Delhi since 2006, police said.

Police received information about foul smell emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar. “After reaching the spot, a decomposed body of a man was found hanging in a room on the second floor. The room was locked from inside,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He was doing research in the department of pediatrics in AIIMS Hospital and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said. Proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated.

