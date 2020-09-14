AIIMS doctor succumbs to Covid

delhi

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:58 IST

A 25-year-old doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday morning. He had been on a ventilator for over a month, according to resident doctors from the hospital.

Dr Vikas Solanki was from the 2012 batch of MBBS at AIIMS.

“He had completed his internship and gone to his hometown in Haryana where he got the infection. He was brought back to AIIMS for treatment and despite the best efforts of the doctors here, he passed away after being on a ventilator for 1.5 months,” said Dr Amrindeer Singh Malhi, resident doctor at AIIMS.

“He was a brilliant student and a topper of his batch,” he said.

Another resident doctor Abhinav Singh said, “He is the most talented guy I have ever met.” He said that Dr Solanki had sponsored the education of students from class 6 through 10 in a school in Leh Ladakh for two years. “Dr Vikas always asserted that investment on education can change the face of India.”

The funeral will happen at his native village in Haryana, according to the doctors.