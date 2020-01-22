Ambedkar varsity denies permission for talk on CAA, cites model code of conduct

delhi

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:24 IST

Students at the Ambedkar University, on Wednesday, alleged the varsity administration did not allow them to hold a talk on the amended citizenship law on its campus on Wednesday; CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat was scheduled to address the students on the subject. The administration cited the model code of conduct as the reason for not granting permission. The talk was finally held outside the University campus.

The Left students’ group at the university, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), alleged they had sought permission for a talk on the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), but were not allowed.

Varsity student Tonima Singh said, “The administration did not allow the invited guests to enter the campus. Heavy police security was deployed outside the campus and there were some police personnel in civil dress in the campus as well. Later, we had to hold the talk outside the main gate,” she said.

The University later issued a statement stating that permission was not granted because of the model code of conduct, which is in place in Delhi ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections. “Few students of the University requested for organising a talk on CAA-NRC-NPR on 22nd January, 2020, on the University campus. The speakers were Prakash Karat (Polit Bureau, CPI-M), Arfa Khanum Sherwani (senior journalist, The Wire) and Dr Priyanka Jha (Faculty, AUD).Due to impending elections of Delhi Legislative Assembly, the model code of conduct is in force. Accordingly, the University advised the students to seek permission from the District Election Officer (Central) to organise the event wherein political figures were invited,” the statement read.

Commenting on cancellation of the talk, Karat said the university authorities were not aware of the law. “The model code of conduct is related to the assembly election and election campaign, and nothing to do with a seminar inside a university. It is ridiculous,” he told mediapersons.