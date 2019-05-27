Annual summer bird count held in Delhi, 200 species counted

Over 75 birders from Delhi and its satellite towns fanned out in different bird habitats across Delhi-NCR on a Sunday morning to participate in the fourth annual ‘Delhi Summer Bird Count’.

In what the birdwatchers called a pleasant surprise, over 200 bird species could be recorded in total. In the winter season, when birds come out in large numbers, an average day’s tally is around 250 species, they said.

“Summer is the nesting and breeding time for birds and it is hard to spot many in comparison to in winters, when birds usually flock. Over 150 resident species were reported to be fairly common. Around 15 resident species, including White-bellied Minivet, Marshall’s Iora, Indian Pitta, Red-necked Falcon, White-bellied Drongo, Crested Bunting, Painted Sandgrouse, Indian Courser and White-tailed Stonechat — which are considered uncommon in the region — were also spotted by the teams. It is a good sign as it reinforces the fact that the city supports a rich birdlife,” said Kanwar B Singh, a Delhi-based birder and participant.

Most of these uncommon species are found in the ridge or around the Yamuna floodplains, which are significant bird habitats in the national capital.

The Najafgarh drain and adjoining low lying areas, including the wetlands of Basai and Sultanpur in Gurugram, are also important bird habitats, Singh said. These areas are host to water birds such as Greater Flamingos.

This summer, bird enthusiasts in the Najafgarh drain and adjoining areas spotted species such as Grey-bellied Cuckoo, Cinnamon, Yellow and Black Bitterns, Small Button-quails, Blue-cheeked and Blue-tailed Bee-eater, among others.

“Lingering winter visitors recorded during the count included a few Ruddy Shelducks, Northern Pintails, Common Teals, Common Pochards, Northern Shovelers, Great Bittern and Eurasian Spoonbills,” said Brigadier Arvind Yadav, who lead one of the teams that recorded 125 species.

First Published: May 27, 2019 04:11 IST