Archana Gupta murder case: Delhi cops say suspects offered DJs cash to wash blood off floor

Soon after 42-year-old architect Archana Gupta was shot during a New Year’s party in January allegedly by former Janata Dal (United) legislator Raju Singh in a case of celebratory firing, the disc jockeys (DJs) at the party were allegedly offered Rs 5,000 to wash blood off the floor, said a police officer who prepared the charge sheet.

When the DJs refused, Singh’s family did the task instead, he added. Police said the DJs made the revelation in their statement, part of the charge sheet.

Police are likely to submit the charge sheet in court next week.

During the early hours of January 1, Singh, who was hosting the party at his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, allegedly fired three shots, one of which hit Archana, who was a family friend and died later.

An officer privy to the investigation, who did not wish to be named, said 32 witnesses were examined, including the DJs and three members of Gupta family.

“They (Singh’s family) had offered them (DJs) ₹3,000 to 5,000 (to wash the blood) but they did not accept. They were then asked to leave, and Raju Singh’s wife Renu Singh, his brother Rana Rajesh and friend Raminder Singh washed the blood. They also picked up the empty cartridges and threw it into the nearby bushes,” the officer said.

Raju Singh, however, denied offering money to the DJs. “No bribe was offered. It was an unfortunate incident. It was just wrong time,” he said.

In the charge sheet, police booked Raju Singh for murder and under the Arms Act. His driver, Hari Singh who had also allegedly fired a shot from Singh’s licensed rifle has also been booked under the Arms Act and for endangering life of others.

Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh and Raminder Singh have been booked for tampering with evidence. Police officers probing the case also said that after scanning CCTVs from the farmhouse, registering statements of the witnesses and “confessions” from Raju Singh and his family members, it was confirmed that three rounds were fired that night.

“While Singh allegedly fired two rounds from his .22 pistol, Hari Singh had allegedly fired one shot from his .315 bore rifle. One of the bullets had pierced Gupta’s head. Inspection revealed both the weapons were licensed. Around 800 rounds that were recovered from the farmhouse,” the officer said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 05:52 IST