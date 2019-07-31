Army captain found dead near rly tracks in Sadar Bazar, kin allege murder

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:20 IST

A day after the body of an Indian Army doctor was found on the railway tracks near Sadar Bazar in central Delhi, the police on Tuesday said that the initial autopsy report did not hint towards any foul play.

The man was a Captain in the Indian Army and his family has alleged that he was murdered.

Police said they have found CCTV footage, in which the Army officer can be seen walking along the tracks alone. The footage of as many as 14 CCTVs are being scanned to ascertain if somebody was accompanying or following the Army captain. The officer had de-boarded a train from Lucknow at the New Delhi railway station at around 5.30am on Monday.

“It appears to be a case of suicide. No foul play has emerged so far. We have learnt that the Captain was admitted in the Army’s hospital in Lucknow for two days – on July 26 and 27. Why was he admitted there is not known yet. We have not reached to any conclusion since our enquiry is still on,” said deputy commissioner of police (railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

A senior officer from the Indian Army, who did not want to be named said, “We have learnt about our officer’s death on July 29. Army officials and police are looking into it.”

The Army captain’s family, however, claimed that the man was not depressed or facing any personal problems.

“My son was mentally strong and he knew how to overcome tough times. We spoke to his colleagues and close friends but they said my son had not informed them about anything that was disturbing him. We suspect that my son was drugged and killed. His body was thrown on the railway tracks to pass it the incident off as suicide,” said the Army officer’s father.

