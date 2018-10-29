Today in New Delhi, India
Arvind Kejriwal blames Centre, Haryana and Punjab govts for air pollution in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre, and the governments of Haryana and Punjab on Monday for the severe air pollution in Delhi, alleging that they were not ready to do anything despite the all-out efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

delhi Updated: Oct 29, 2018 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) every year, Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to the Centre, BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments, Kejriwal tweeted.(Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre, and the governments of Haryana and Punjab on Monday for the severe air pollution in Delhi, alleging that they were not ready to do anything despite the all-out efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“The pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) every year, Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to the Centre, BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments.

“Despite our all-out efforts, they are not ready to do anything. Farmers of these two states are also fed up with their governments,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very-poor category with an overall air quality index of 348 on Monday. Stubble-burning is the major reason for the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region in winters.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed farmers from Punjab, who do not burn stubble in fields.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:08 IST

