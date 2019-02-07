As swine flu cases rise in Delhi, primary health centres struggle to cope

Although Delhi has reported the second-highest number of influenza (A) H1N1 or swine flu cases this year after Rajasthan, primary health care centres in the national capital appear ill-equipped to handle the rush of patients.

According to a report by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Delhi has recorded 1,011 cases till February 3 this year. The government has not officially recorded any deaths, but three hospitals in the city have informally confirmed 19 deaths. Rajasthan reported 2,363 swine flu cases and 85 deaths.

“We don’t know why there has been a spurt in cases this year; the prolonged winter can be a reason. We have asked researchers at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) whether there is any change in the virus structure. However, we are prepared. We have enough medicine — over 1 lakh tablets — masks and personal protective equipment for our staff,” said Dr SM Raheja, additional director and head of Delhi’s IDSP cell.

Read | With 6,700 cases and 226 deaths, spike in swine flu triggers health alarm

Although the government has been claiming that it has a “sufficient stock of medicines”, these don’t appear to be reaching dispensaries and mohalla clinics which are continuing to provide symptomatic treatment.

“We do get several patients with flu-like symptoms. We just give them symptomatic treatment — medicines for the fever and runny nose and ask them to take rest. The testing facility and medicines are available only in hospitals,” said a doctor on duty at a dispensary in Chattarpur on condition of anonymity.

The Delhi government runs 260 dispensaries and polyclinics and 180 mohalla clinics in the city. Six of the seven primary health care centres contacted by Hindustan Times said the medicine to treat swine flu – Tamiflu -had not reached them.

“The dispensaries can ask the chief district medical officer for medicines. We have already written to them about it,” said Dr Raheja.

Also Read | Google searches for swine flu in north India highest this year, shows data

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 08:52 IST