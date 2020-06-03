e-paper
Travellers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to undergo home quarantine for a week

Travellers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to undergo home quarantine for a week

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

Jun 03, 2020
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

tags
top news
