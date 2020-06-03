Travellers entering Delhi via flights, trains or buses to undergo home quarantine for a week

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:55 IST

All asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

