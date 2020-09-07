e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Belgian Malinois adds more bite to CISF canine squad

Belgian Malinois adds more bite to CISF canine squad

The breed shot to international fame after a member was speculated to have accompanied the US Navy Seal team that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

delhi Updated: Sep 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times
Khoj, a Belgian Malinois.
Khoj, a Belgian Malinois.
         

As the Delhi Metro prepares to resume operations on Monday, a brigade of 61 commandos are ready for deployment — the Central Industrial Security Force’s canine commandos, who will be back helping keep Delhi’s public transit lifeline.

While most of the CISF’s four-legged squad comprises German Shepherds, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels, force’s “best” sniffer dogs, there is a special addition to the lot this — Khoj — their most sought-after dog, a Belgian Malinois. The breed shot to international fame after a member was speculated to have accompanied the US Navy Seal team that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Last year, a Belgian Malinois dog named Conan took part in a raid in Syria which resulted in the death of then Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The 16-month-old Khoj — whose name means ‘search’ — joined the CISF’s dog squad two weeks ago, after completing her year-long training in Bangalore. She is the only dog with the force trained in attacking or neutralising “fidayeen attackers”, and is known to be an expert tracker — as her name suggests.

“Khoj is the only tracking dog we have. She can track a scent for at least five kilometres. She can differentiate between multiple scents, and can clearly distinguish between a variety of explosives. But her best quality is that she’s an attack dog. She’s been trained to attack fidayeen attackers and pin them down,” said Raman Kumar, deputy commandant, CISF, who is in charge of the Quick Response Team, bomb detection teams and dog squad.

Apart from Khoj, eight other dogs, five of them German Shepherds — Yoddha, Sarah, Dolly, Bella and Charlie, and three Labradors — Max, Johnny and Julie, joined the force two weeks ago.

When Metro operations were shut and these dogs were not in service, they followed a strict training routine and were given a tailored diet to keep them in shape and keep their instincts active.

Another official, who asked not to be named, said so far, over ₹1 lakh has been spent on buying and training the Belgian Malinois, making it the most expensive member of the CISF dog squad — funds for which came from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

tags
top news
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Kolkata woman risks life, saves another from attack inside running car
Kolkata woman risks life, saves another from attack inside running car
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In