Bike-borne robbers in Delhi shoot at street dog for chasing them

A street dog was shot in her leg for chasing two motorcycle-borne robbers in north-east Delhi’s Gautampuri on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The white dog with brown spots had given birth to four puppies only three days ago and the little ones were nearby when the robbers shot at her, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

The two robbers wearing helmets had targeted Ravi Kumar Rathore, a collection agent, in Gautampuri around 3.45pm, said the officer.

“The robbers pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over the cash he had collected from his clients. When Rathore refused to hand over the money, the robbers fired on the ground to scare him,” said the DCP. It worked as Rathore handed over Rs 15,000 cash to the robbers, the police said.

But as the robbers were getting away on their motorcycle, a street dog from the neighbourhood began chasing them. “Realising that the dog was catching up with him, the pillion rider pulled out his gun and shot the dog,” said the DCP.

Hit in her leg, the bleeding and whimpering animal gave up the chase and lay on one side of the road even as her puppies gathered around her. The police were informed and a team arrived at the spot.

Local residents said that the animal was lying on the road for several minutes without any help. But the DCP claimed that the policemen initially found it difficult to approach the animal.

“The dog was in pain and would get aggressive each time the policemen tried to approach it to help. We had to get a veterinary doctor before we could finally help the animal,” said the officer. He said that the canine is being treated for the injury and is recovering in the company of her puppies.

As for the criminals, they have been booked for robbery, attempt to cause hurt, maiming an animal and under the Cruelty to Animals Act. “We have identified the suspects and hope to arrest them soon,” said the officer.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 13:05 IST