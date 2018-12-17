BJP hits out at AAP over women’s safety in Delhi

Delhi BJP Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for “not doing enough” to make the Capital safer for women.

“...Where are the marshals in buses? Forget marshals, the government has failed to even provide adequate number of buses. They are yet to deliver on the promise of CCTV cameras in the city,” said its chief Manoj Tiwari, while addressing a women’s rally in Ramlila Maidan on the sixth anniversary of the December 16, 2012, gangrape.

The rally was attended by Union ministers Smriti Irani and Vijay Goel, national general secretary Anil Jain, Delhi MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and other senior party members.

Brijesh Goyal, AAP’s New Delhi constituency in-charge, said, “The CCTV project got delayed because of BJP. But we will soon install CCTVs. The AAP government has been working hard to fulfil its promises. The law and order is with the Delhi Police, which reports to the BJPled central government.”

At the rally, senior BJP leaders asked party workers to start work for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by spreading word of the various projects of the central government.

Addressing the gathering, Irani said, “PM Narendra Modi has given a new meaning to development, which include Janani Suraksha Yojna, Shishu, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao… for empowerment of women. Under the Ujjwala Yojna, 5.5 crore women have already been given gas connections.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal Sunday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to bring the perpetrators in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case to justice. She also sought the constitution of high-level committees in every state to strengthen the investigation.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:17 IST