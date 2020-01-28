BJP internal surveys point to turning of tide in its favour in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:48 IST

There is a new wave of confidence among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre and leadership in the capital these days.

With less than two weeks to go for Delhi polls, the party’s internal surveys show that their fortunes have improved. More than two key leaders that Hindustan Times spoke to said the reason for the BJP being able to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a tough fight was the perception surrounding the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the country, and particularly the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh, a Muslim dominated area in South Delhi.

The party’s internal surveys show it will get at least 30-35 assembly seats of the total 70, and this number, BJP insiders said, will increase in the coming days.

“It is true that now we are doing very well. People have reacted to the Shaheen Bagh mentality — Manish Sisodia’s statement that he and his party stand with Shaheen Bagh has helped us,” Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said. He confirmed that the situation changed for the BJP in just the past week.

Echoing him, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said it was a combination of two factors— the Shaheen Bagh agitation, which helped mobilise the BJP’s campaign of showing disruptive elements; and exposing the AAP government on its failures.

“If you ask me, then (anti)Shaheen Bagh sentiments worked in our favour, but what also worked was us being able to tell people that the AAP government had denied the people of Delhi the Ayushman Bharat (medical insurance scheme) offered by the Modi government,” Bidhuri said.

“Our tally will increase to more than 35 seats and we will overtake AAP in the next three or four days,” he said.

Hindustan Times has learnt that the optimism is sourced to home minister Amit Shah. One senior leader told HT that Shah is said to have told his partymen that he got good feedback from most segments where he had campaigned and from people he had spoken to.

A communiqué has been sent to all MP that they should spend the first half of their day in Parliament but come 3pm, they should head to areas in the capital where they would campaign among their own communities. This especially applies to MPs from Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states with a regional representation in Delhi voter base.

P Muralidhar Rao, the in charge of Karnataka; Sunil Deodhar, the in charge of Andhra Pradesh; and Sudip Roy Burman, Tripura MLA, are all camping in the capital to gather small but significant pockets of votes.

“Three of us from Bengal have been told to go and campaign in areas where there is a sizable number of Bengalis,” MP Locket Chatterjee said.

P Muralidhar Rao also confirmed to HT that he was in charge of getting most of the votes from the 25-30 lakh south Indian community in the capital.

However, not everyone in BJP is so certain about the party’s prospects. One party leader told HT that it might be difficult to turn away a large chunk of voters who were impressed with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “There are still about 20%-25% undecided voters. This is a huge number and we are working to turn them towards us,” one of the leaders said.