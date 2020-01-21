e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Delhi News / BJP’s Amit Malviya gets defamation notice over social media posts

BJP’s Amit Malviya gets defamation notice over social media posts

delhi Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:31 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Two of the Shaheen Bagh protesters have sent a defamation notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, for allegedly “attacking the integrity of the protesters by spreading lies against them”.

The notice, demanding an apology and a compensation of ₹1 crore for defaming the protesters, was sent in response to a video shared by Malviya on January 15 on Twitter, in which a woman is claiming that she was paid ₹500 per to attend the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh entered Day 37 on Tuesday.

In their notice, the two women — Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma — said that since Malviya a member of the ruling BJP, he had a “vested interest in defaming the mass of protestors” in Shaheen Bagh.

HT contacted Malviya, but he was not available for a response. The two protesters said that Malviya has spread lies against them and tried to divert attention about the truth from the public eye.

The notice, sent through advocate Mehmood Pracha on Monday, further stated, “A video posted and endorsed by you on social media site Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, had alleged that the protesters are taking ₹500 to ₹700 in order to be part of the protests. Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protesters in the national and international community.”

Since December 16, 2019, around 500 protesters have blocked the Delhi-Noida border at Shaheen Bagh, near Kalindi Kunj, to protest against the CAA and the NRC. Most protesters are women from Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Nagar, in south Delhi.

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’, Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’, Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News