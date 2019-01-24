British national, 4 others nabbed in Delhi with 25 kg party drugs worth Rs 90 crore

Five members of an international drugs cartel were arrested over the past week and around 25 kilos of ‘party drugs’ — Meow Meow, ketamine, alprazolam and tramadol in tablet and powdered form — were seized from them, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Police said a 45-year-old British national of Indian origin, who was wanted in Britain in a money-laundering case, was among those arrested.

According to investigators, the seized narcotics had been collected from various places in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities and were to be exported to the UK, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Nepal after being concealed in sealed rice drums. Police estimated the value of the seized drugs, mostly supplied to nightclubs in India and abroad, to be around Rs 90 crore, according to the international market rates.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said interrogation of the suspects led them to busting a drug manufacturing unit, which was being run from the house of one of the arrested men, Neeraj Arora, in central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar.

Two godowns, where the prepared party drugs were stored, were also busted in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar and Vikas Nagar. Raw materials used in manufacturing party drugs were seized.

According to the police, a Pakistani national, Mahzar, and an Indian man Amarjeet Bains — both based out of London — along with one Jaspreet Singh Dhillon, who is settled in Nepal and runs several nightclubs there and in Malaysia, were the key receivers of the drugs from the syndicate.

“The arrested British national, Rajesh Dutta, was evading arrest in the UK in a two million pound money laundering case. He had been hiding in central Delhi to avoid arrest, while his family is in London. The UK police had also opened a look out circular against him,” DCP Yadav said.

The other arrested were identified as Sunil Kumar alias Raju, Lokesh Mehta and Satish Sahu.

DCP Yadav said the arrests were made in the last seven days following inputs that a cartel had procured psychotropic substances from various places in India to produce ‘party drugs’.

On January 16, Yadav said, Kumar and Mehta were caught from near Bharati College in Janakpuri with around 5.275 kilos of tramadol powder, a party drug also known as Meow-Meow. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Sahu with another 5.1 kilos of Meow-Meow and the busting of Hari Nagar godown.

“We interrogated Sahu and he led us to Arora and Dutta, who were arrested on January 20 with 480 grams of ketamine. We later also raided Arora’s Old Rajendra Nagar house where he had set up a drugs processing unit. More party drugs were seized from there and another godown in Vikas Nagar,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau Wednesday said they have arrested a doctor and two courier company employees for smuggling 50,000 tablets of zolpidem and alprazolam.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 12:23 IST