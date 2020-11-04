Burari: 16-year-old delivers on terrace, abandons baby; 60-yr-old held for rape

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 22:51 IST

A discovery of a newborn baby on October 31—found dumped in a garbage dump in north Delhi’s Burari — has led the police to a 16-year-old, who was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old grocery shop owner living in her neighbourhood, investigators said on Wednesday.

The girl, who got pregnant after being raped, had delivered the baby on the terrace of her house without anyone’s help on October 31. Her family members were unaware of the rape, their daughter’s pregnancy and the delivery of the baby.

The girl dumped the baby boy to get rid of him in order to ensure that nobody knows about her pregnancy, the police said.

The shopkeeper was arrested on November 1 (Sunday) and sent to jail after a case of rape was registered at Burari police station. Police have withheld the alleged suspect’s identity to protect the identity of the minor girl and her family, as they all live in the same neighbourhood.

“We have arrested the 60-year-old man after a case was registered on the girl’s complaint. Further investigations in the case is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse.

The police said that the crime against the minor girl came to fore on the evening of October 31, when some residents of Burari found a newborn baby — wrapped in a cloth — lying in the garbage dump in their neighbourhood and called the police control room. A police team rushed to the spot and the infant was shifted to a nearby hospital. The police, in the meanwhile, began investigating the case.

Since nobody had seen the baby being dumped in the garbage dump, the police scanned footage of CCTVs installed in the neighbourhood. In one of the cameras, a girl was seen carrying something wrapped in clothes and keeping the bundle in the garbage dump before fleeing, said a police officer associated with the case.

“We identified girl, met her and enquired about the incident. Initially, she was reluctant to say anything. But after counselling, she told us everything – about her rape, pregnancy and that she delivered the baby on the terrace of her house. We checked the terrace and found blood there, which corroborated the girl’s version,” the officer said.

During counselling, the officer said, the girl alleged that she was raped by a local shopkeeper months ago. Since she was scared, she did not tell anybody in her family or neighbourhood about the incident and kept it to herself.

“We spoke to the girl’s mother, who works as a domestic help, and asked if she knew about the rape and the pregnancy. The mother told us that she had noticed some changes in her daughter’s body and even asked her about it. But the girl never told her about the rape or her pregnancy,” the officer said.

On October 31, the minor delivered the baby on the terrace. To get rid of the baby, she wrapped him in a cloth and polythene bag and lowered it down to the ground from the terrace using a rope. She then picked the baby up, abandoned him in the garbage dump some distance from her home, and returned, the officer said.