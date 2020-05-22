e-paper
Burglar arrested for raping woman in Jungpura

delhi Updated: May 22, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
A 27-year-old law graduate was allegedly sexually assaulted by a burglar who gained entry into her Jungpura house in southeast Delhi last Sunday and even tried to strangulate her. Police said they have arrested the burglar who also has previous criminal involvements. The man has been booked for criminal trespass, attempt to murder and rape, senior officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place last Sunday when the woman was alone at home. As narrated by the woman, the man entered her house through a balcony and overpowered her before she could raise alarm, police said.

“He then threatened to kill her if she tried to alert neighbours. The woman said the man then sexually assaulted her and even tried to strangulate her. However, fearing to be caught, he hurriedly left the woman and fled the house,” said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

Police said following the woman’s complaint multiple teams were constituted to track the suspect. “Several CCTV footages from the neighbourhood were scanned and the man was finally tracked. Following local intelligence we managed to identify him and he was arrested on Thursday following a raid,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of criminal trespassing, attempt to murder and rape has been registered against the man who has cases of burglary already registered against him.



