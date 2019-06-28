BYPL to launch energy saving app, to begin project from Mayur Vihar

Power distribution company BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has tied up with several private organisations to launch a slew of initiatives including a ‘behavioural energy saving app’ to reduce electricity consumption. The app -- Susthome -- developed by BYPL and TERI to bring about a behavioural change in how consumers use electricity, will track energy consumption patterns, said a BSES spokesperson.

In first phase of the pilot project, the power discom has selected cooperative housing societies such as Mayur Vihar to use the app. The initiative will be scaled up to cover over two lakh residential consumers in the second phase, BSES-BYPL said.

“The app will guide enlisted consumers in reducing their energy consumption, carbon footprint and electricity bills by influencing their behavioural patterns. It will also provide customized solutions to make all such units energy-efficient,” the spokesperson said.

With the launch of the initiative, the discom aims to save around 72 million units (MUs) and help consumers save up to 10% in energy bills.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 05:36 IST