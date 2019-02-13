Cardiologist found dead behind his house in northwest Delhi, suicide suspected

A 60-year-old doctor was found dead behind his house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday morning. Vipin Bajaj, 60, was a cardiologist, who visited many city hospitals but had quit practice for the last 15 years, police said.

Police suspect he may have committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of his house but they are awaiting the post-mortem report for a confirmation.

Around 7.30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi police control room received a call from Bajaj’s relative who informed that the elderly man was found unconscious behind his house in Mukherjee Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and rushed Bajaj to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Doctors told police there were cut marks too on Bajaj’s body.

Investigating officers said when they inspected Bajaj’s house, they found a blade and a noose in his room. But no senior police officer confirmed this on record.

Though there were no signs of ransacking or forced entry into his room, police suspect, Bajaj may have attempted suicide inside the house and later jumped off the second floor.

His wife and daughter, who were sleeping in another room, told police that they woke up on Tuesday and saw the back door of Bajaj’s room open. His room has two doors. They saw Bajaj lying on the ground behind the house. Police suspect he may have jumped off the second storey.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Vijayanta Arya said, “ On Monday night, he had gone to sleep in another room, as was the normal routine. The doctor’s house has been inspected by crime and forensic branch. We are probing the matter.”

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:13 IST