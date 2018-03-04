CBSE board exams starts from today, 28 lakh students to appear

Nearly 28 lakh students across the country will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations, starting Monday.

The Class 10 students will be taking the compulsory board exams after a gap of seven years. In 2009, the human resource development (HRD) ministry made the Class 10 exams optional.Last year, the ministry decided to reintroduce the compulsory board exam for Class 10. The move had received mixed reactions from students and schools.

Most students appeared to be nervous as they will be taking exam for full syllabus, after a gap of seven years. Till now, they were appearing for Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) under which they were tested on activities and periodic exams.

Manohar Lal, principal, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, said: “Class 10 students are nervous but also serious about the exam. This will be their first public exam in which they will be tested on a full syllabus. Our teachers are always available for students for counselling and help.”

Class 10 students will write their Hindi paper on Tuesday. A total of 16,38,428 candidates will be taking the Class 10 examination, which will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside the country.

“I think giving Class 10 board exams is a good thing even though it is a bit of a burden as we have to prepare full syllabus. But it will be a good practice for Class 12,” said Sanskriti Minocha, a Class 10 student from KR Mangalam World School, Vikaspuri.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his wishes to the students appearing for board exams.

“As school board examinations begin all over the country, best wishes to the boys and girls taking the exams as well as to their families. I am confident your hard work, focused preparations and honesty of effort will take you far,” the President tweeted.

In a major relief to students of Class 10, the CBSE has relaxed the mandatory criteria of separate pass mark for them. The CBSE has decided to implement overall 33% pass marks criteria for this batch of students only — they don’t need to secure 33% separately in board exams and internal assessments.

For Class 12 exam, 11,86,306 candidates have registered and will be taking English paper on Monday. The exam will be held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

A total of 4,510 and 2,846 differently-abled candidates have registered for Class 10 and 12 examinations respectively.

Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry eatables inside the examination centres.

The board has, for the first time, also allowed special concessions and facilities for students with special needs. Students with disabilities can use a computer to write the examination as per their needs and skills. However, such students will have to make arrangements for their own laptops or computers.

Their devices will be inspected by the computer teacher at the exam centre and no Internet access will be allowed.The Class 10 exams will end on April 4 and the Class 12 exams on April 13.