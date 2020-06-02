e-paper
Home / Delhi News / CBSE issues guidelines for students taking board exams from July 1

CBSE issues guidelines for students taking board exams from July 1

delhi Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the provisions and guidelines for board students slated to appear for their examination between July 1 and 15. The exams had been postponed since March 19 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed.

The board has laid down special provisions for students who have returned to their home towns and wish to appear from a different examination centre than their schools. Last week, HT had reported that students in residential or boarding schools were likely to face challenges while returning to their schools to appear for their papers.

“The CBSE will allow change of examination centre with respect to candidates who have shifted and are residing in districts other than the place of their school,” the board said on Tuesday. Students who were residing in hostels, or were being sponsored by state governments, or those who have shifted from the district of their school to other districts will be eligible to change their exam centres.

Since Delhi will be considered as a single district for this purpose, change of examination centre from one local district to another will not be permitted, the board said. While the exams for 12 subjects of Class 12 will be held across the country, the examinations for six subjects of Class 10 will be held only in north-east Delhi, which was torn by communal riots in February, with the result that children in these parts were unable to take their exams.

For students whose schools fall in containment zones, different centres will be allotted outside the containment zone. The board will accept requests of candidates for change of examination centre only through their school. Schools have been asked to contact the students and provide the necessary information to the board through the e-pariksha portal of the CBSE website between June 3 and 11.

The board will later provide “Permission Letters” to the schools to forward it to students who will have to take printouts of the letter and carry it to their exam centres.The CBSE has also said the exam results of children with special needs, who need scribes and do not wish to appear for their papers, will be declared as per the assessment scheme that is to be decided by the board.

