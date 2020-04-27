Chandi Mahal cop recovers from Covid-19, will join duty soon

delhi

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:48 IST

One of the eight policemen from Chandni Mahal police station who were infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has returned from the quarantine centre after his two tests came negative. He is the second of 31 infected policemen to have recovered from the virus, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said constable Vikas was the third constable in Chandni Mahal who had contracted the virus. “Constable Vikas’s two recent tests were negative for the disease. He wants to join duty. But we will keep him in a guest house in Karol Bagh for two more days before allowing him to resume work,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said two other constables, who were among the first to test positive for Covid-19, are likely to get discharged from the quarantine centre in a day or two.

As on date, 31 personnel from the city police have tested positive for the Covid-19, of which 14 are from central district’s Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim and Jama Masjid police station. Another six personnel were from the Jahangirpuri police station.