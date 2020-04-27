e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Chandi Mahal cop recovers from Covid-19, will join duty soon

Chandi Mahal cop recovers from Covid-19, will join duty soon

delhi Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

One of the eight policemen from Chandni Mahal police station who were infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has returned from the quarantine centre after his two tests came negative. He is the second of 31 infected policemen to have recovered from the virus, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said constable Vikas was the third constable in Chandni Mahal who had contracted the virus. “Constable Vikas’s two recent tests were negative for the disease. He wants to join duty. But we will keep him in a guest house in Karol Bagh for two more days before allowing him to resume work,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said two other constables, who were among the first to test positive for Covid-19, are likely to get discharged from the quarantine centre in a day or two.

As on date, 31 personnel from the city police have tested positive for the Covid-19, of which 14 are from central district’s Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim and Jama Masjid police station. Another six personnel were from the Jahangirpuri police station.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news