e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

delhi Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was posted at the Delhi airport, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Senior officers said the man was off duty and in quarantine for the last one week. After the test results, he was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar of Haryana.

A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the constable had been unwell for the past few days and had not been reporting to work. He was initially sent to the CISF’s quarantine facility in Shahbad Mohammadpur, near the airport.

“He was kept in isolation. As soon as he tested positive, we shifted him to AIIMS, Jhajjar, for treatment. Because the airport isn’t operational for passengers and the constable was also not reporting to work, his colleagues didn’t need to be quarantined. His family lives in Dwarka and they are also under home-quarantine” the officer said.

Hemendra Singh, assistant inspector general, CISF confirmed that a constable tested positive. Singh said all three men who live in the barracks are being regularly tested for symptoms by medical staff.

This is the second coronavirus positive case reported from the Delhi airport. Earlier this month, a Delhi Police head constable, who was posted with the immigration department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, had tested positive for the virus.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news