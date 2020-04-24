CISF constable tests positive for coronavirus

delhi

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:24 IST

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was posted at the Delhi airport, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Senior officers said the man was off duty and in quarantine for the last one week. After the test results, he was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar of Haryana.

A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the constable had been unwell for the past few days and had not been reporting to work. He was initially sent to the CISF’s quarantine facility in Shahbad Mohammadpur, near the airport.

“He was kept in isolation. As soon as he tested positive, we shifted him to AIIMS, Jhajjar, for treatment. Because the airport isn’t operational for passengers and the constable was also not reporting to work, his colleagues didn’t need to be quarantined. His family lives in Dwarka and they are also under home-quarantine” the officer said.

Hemendra Singh, assistant inspector general, CISF confirmed that a constable tested positive. Singh said all three men who live in the barracks are being regularly tested for symptoms by medical staff.

This is the second coronavirus positive case reported from the Delhi airport. Earlier this month, a Delhi Police head constable, who was posted with the immigration department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, had tested positive for the virus.