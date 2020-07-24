e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Clear rubble from Laxmi Nagar demolition within 48 hours, HC orders east civic body

Clear rubble from Laxmi Nagar demolition within 48 hours, HC orders east civic body

delhi Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:19 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi high court directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to clear the rubble from a demolition drive in east Laxmi Nagar market within the next 48 hours. The drive was conducted on July 6-8 displacing several families, on the orders of the high court.

The court also said the onus of providing accommodation to displaced families was on the Delhi government, as over the years, officials of the public works department (PWD) or the road owing agency had either not been vigilant or had ignored the extensive encroachments.

The east civic body had demolished 56 houses constructed on a service road of the Master Plan Road following a court order on clearing encroachments. On July 17, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the spot and ordered that the people affected by the drive be immediately shifted to temporary shelters. He had also directed officials to begin an in-depth study of the high court and whether a court order for demolition can be issued in the times of a pandemic.

Justice Najmi Waziri on Thursday said the Delhi government may consider appropriate measures for fixing responsibility, as a deterrence, while also noting that the photographs shown to the court show a huge amount of debris littering the street and pavement.

“The purpose of the demolition of houses remains unserved -- i.e. to restore the public street to public use immediately. Let the EDMC clear the entire rubble within 48 hours,” the court said, while stating that an affidavit, along with photographs, be filed by the executive engineer of the EDMC before the next date of hearing.

On Thursday, advocate Anurag Dhar Dubey, representing 15 petitioners, told the court that the life and health of the 121 displaced families are at stake. He contended that authorities carried out the demolition from July 6 to July 8 with absolute disregard to the plight of even those residents who were home quarantined on account of Covid-19. He said residents were treated in an inhumane manner and all their means of existence were destroyed.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan told the court that the displaced persons have been accommodated in a neighbourhood school. He said 50 families have already been shifted there and 50 more are expected to be shifted by Thursday or Friday.

The court directed Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and deputy commissioner, Delhi government, to ensure that requisite measures are in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 and provisions are made to ensure the health and well-being of displaced persons.

However, the court clarified that the temporary arrangement is only for the next couple of weeks, until the petitioners find an alternative residence.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In