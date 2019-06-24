Cloudy skies, rain over next few days in Delhi: IMD

Delhiites are likely to get some respite from heat and humidity from Monday.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies and rain for the next few days. Senior officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fresh western disturbance is likely to trigger some rain in Delhi from Monday.

The forecast shows that after a hot weekend of maximum temperature hovering around 41°C on Sunday at the Safdarjung observatory, the temperature is likely dip to 36°C with chances of thunderstorms and rain. The minimum temperature will also come down to 27°C on Monday.

“There are chances of moderate rain on Monday. Intermittent rainfall could continue till Tuesday morning after which the sky will remain cloudy,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

The rainfall will also help to bring down the temperature from 40°C to around 34°C by Tuesday. Tuesday’s forecast also shows possibilities of strong winds and rain.

The mercury had been rising over the past one week after the effects of cyclone Vayu faded. On Saturday, the day temperature at Safdarjung was recorded to be 40.3°C, two degrees above normal. At Palam, it was 42.4°C.

“As monsoon is approaching, easterly winds are blowing, which are bringing in moisture. Together these two – the western disturbance and moisture from easterly winds – will trigger rain in Delhi,” said the weather official.

From Friday, however, the temperature levels will start rising again, with maximum temperature going up to 40°C.

