Complete list of 30 Delhi hotspots sealed as of Friday evening due to coronavirus

delhi

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:48 IST

As coronavirus cases in Delhi reach close to the thousand mark, the administration has widened the number of containment zones, also called Covid-19 hotspots, in the national capital to 30 from 26.

GTB Nagar and Zakir Nagar are among the new additions made to the list which has been revised at least 4 times since it was first released with names of twenty localities on Wednesday. Earlier today, the government had added two new places to the list-- Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal.

Here is the full updated list of Delhi neighbourhoods that have been ordered to be sealed limiting the movement of people to a bare minimum except for the personnel delivering essential services.

1. Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

21. Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh

22. Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane

23. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

24. Nabi Karim

25.Chandni Mahal

26. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar

27. In and around area of B-1/2, Paschim Vihar

28. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd floor Ashok Nagar

29. Area of street/gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar (core) rest of Zakir Nagar as buffer zone.

30. E-Pocket GTB Enclave Delhi