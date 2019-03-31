Congress complains to poll officer against CM Arvind Kejriwal

After BJP, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against chief minister and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal alleging “misuse” of government machinery by sending letters to voters. Calling it a violation of the model code of conduct, members of the Congress’ legal cell submitted a complaint to the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) around 4pm. “CM Kejriwal has grossly violated the poll code by misusing his office for getting lakhs of letters printed and distributed among voters highlighting his government’s achievements,” the complaint stated.

Election officials said they have received a complaint and will be looking into it.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha refused comment on the matter.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:29 IST