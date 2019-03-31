Today in New Delhi, India
Congress complains to poll officer against CM Arvind Kejriwal

Election officials said they have received a complaint and will be looking into it. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha refused comment on the matter.

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Congress complains to poll officer against CM Arvind Kejriwal

After BJP, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against chief minister and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal alleging “misuse” of government machinery by sending letters to voters. Calling it a violation of the model code of conduct, members of the Congress’ legal cell submitted a complaint to the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) around 4pm. “CM Kejriwal has grossly violated the poll code by misusing his office for getting lakhs of letters printed and distributed among voters highlighting his government’s achievements,” the complaint stated.

Election officials said they have received a complaint and will be looking into it.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha refused comment on the matter.

