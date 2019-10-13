e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Cops identify bag snatchers who robbed PM’s niece Damyanti Ben Modi of Rs 56,000 cash, mobiles in Delhi

The police got the clue from the CCTV footage and several teams were deployed to nab the criminals. One of these teams identified them, who were from Delhi, police said.

delhi Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Damayanti Modi in New Delhi on Saturday
Niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Damayanti Modi in New Delhi on Saturday(HT Photo )
         

The Delhi Police claimed to have identified criminals who snatched handbag of a woman Damyanti Ben Modi, who claimed to be the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Civil Lines area, here on Saturday.

Delhi Police spokesperson Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Mittal to IANS, both the criminals, one of them a minor, would be apprehended soon.

The police got the clue from the CCTV footage and several teams were deployed to nab the criminals. One of these teams identified them, who were from Delhi, Mittal said.

IANS has learnt that the suspected criminals have been taken into custody, but the police didn’t disclose this as one of them is a minor.

While talking to the media, the woman claimed to be a relative of the Prime Minister.

Also read: PM’s niece followed for 15 minutes before snatching; 100 officers work to crack case

According to reports, Damyanti Ben arrived here from Amritsar on Saturday morning. She took an auto-rickshaw to the Civil Lines in North Delhi. At around 7 a.m. she reached the Gujarati Samaj Bhawan.

While she was getting off from the three-wheeler, two miscreants riding a scooty and snatched away her purse, which contained Rs 50,000 in cash, two mobile phones and some documents, she told IANS.

North District Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj, however, avoided making any comment on the incident.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 08:21 IST

tags
top news
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
How one seat has emerged as a sticking point in BJP-Sena ties
How one seat has emerged as a sticking point in BJP-Sena ties
11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain
11 dead as Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan with ‘unprecedented’ rain
Odd-even in Gurugram on ‘severe plus’, ‘emergency’ air quality days: Officials
Odd-even in Gurugram on ‘severe plus’, ‘emergency’ air quality days: Officials
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News