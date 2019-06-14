Couple robs 2 in hour, held after shoot-out

A 34-year-old man, wanted in around a dozen cases of murder and robbery, was arrested following a gunbattle with police in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Thursday. Later, his woman friend was also arrested, police said.

The couple was arrested by two policemen who were patrolling on a motorcycle in the area. Five bullets were exchanged between the man and the policemen. Of the three bullets fired by the policemen — one pierced through the man’s right chest while another hit his right armpit. The two policemen escaped unhurt even as two bullets were fired at them, police said.

Before being waylaid and caught by the police around 3.30am, the couple snatched a motorcycle from a person at gunpoint and then robbed another of his gold chains in less than an hour within a radius of three kilometres, additional deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya, the two police officers were patrolling streets on a motorcycle near Netaji Subhash Place Metro station. Around 2am, a pedestrian flagged down their bike and said that his white Bullet motorcycle was robbed at gunpoint by a local criminal, Shrikant alias Appu, who was his former neighbour.

“The patrolling staff moved in the direction Shrikant fled. A couple of kilometers ahead, the policemen met one Rajesh who alleged that his two gold chains were robbed by a couple who was riding a white Bullet bike,” DCP Arya said.

As Rajesh pointed out that the suspects fled towards Ring Road, the policemen went in the same direction and eventually spotted the bike near Shakurpur JJ Colony.

They intercepted the bike and asked the couple to surrender. Shrikant whipped out a pistol and fired at the policemen. They somehow managed to get themselves away from the line of fire, said additional DCP Singh.

“Shrikant fired a shot at them. But the policemen escaped unhurt. Head constable then fired two bullets in self-defence. Shrikant was hit in his right chest and armpit. His girlfriend, Pooja, fled taking advantage of the melee, but was caught soon from her Shakurpur home. The robbed gold chains were recovered from her,” Singh said.

Police said Shrikant was admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir hospital where he underwent a surgery and is recuperating.

The additional DCP said that Shrikant was previously involved in around a dozen crimes. Around a month ago, he was acquitted and released from jail in a four-year-old murder case as none of the witnesses testified against him in court, he said.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 06:19 IST