Covid-19: Eight health care staff at Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital test positive

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:45 IST
Anonna Dutt
At least eight health care workers from Lady Hardinge Medical College’s paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) have tested positive for Covid-19, making it the hospital with highest number of health care workers affected, after the Delhi State Cancer Institute where 25 workers have tested positive for the infection.

“One of the residents working in the paediatric ICU had gotten himself tested, and the report turned out to be positive. After that, surveillance teams traced the contacts of the doctors. Yesterday, two nurses tested positive and today five others have tested positive for the infection,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

Including those infected at Lady Hardinge Medical College, 67 health care workers in the city have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

At Lok Nayak hospital, one doctor who worked in the Covid-19 ICU and two nurses have tested positive for the infection. At Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital two doctors tested positive for the infection after performing a C-section on a woman who later tested positive for the infection. Two doctors from Safdarjung hospital have also tested positive for the infection, one had a history of international travel.

Three staff members each from the private hospitals Max and Sir Ganga Ram have tested positive. At least three staff members from Maharaja Agrasen hospital also tested positive after unknowingly treating two patients who later tested positive. The authorities took action against the hospital for not following proper protocols.

Two mohalla clinic doctors –husband and wife – had tested positive for the infection after coming in contact with a patient who had travelled abroad. Another doctor couple, who ran a private clinic together in North Delhi, also tested positive. The authorities have not been able to trace the source of infection.

The authorities have also not been able to trace the source of infection in the case of the health care workers from DSCI.

