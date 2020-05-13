Covid-19 lockdown: Domestic workers allowed now, yet RWAs and residents lock horns

delhi

Updated: May 13, 2020 04:01 IST

Even with government’s approval on allowing a certain number of domestic workers back into Delhi-NCR societies, the debate continues whether to let them rejoin work or no. And though some residents, out of dire need of help in household chores, are desperately wanting to have house helps back, some RWAs are just not giving a nod.

Under directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the RWAs have been asked to take a call on whether domestic helpers would be allowed in their localities, following the recent relaxation incorporated during lockdown 3.0.

Tensions have also surfaced between residents who are on the opposite ends of the matter to whether allow the workers inside the societies, or no. Take for instance, a resident of Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave informs that his RWA is still deliberating on whether domestic workers should be allowed into the area, or not. On condition of anonymity, he adds, “There are people who do not want to allow domestic helps back into the society at present, but there has been a constant debate on whether an exception can be made for the senior citizens, who need help the most.’’

In Mahagun Moderne society at Noida’s sector 78, the RWA joint secretary Shweta Gupta informs that they are opposed to allowing maids back into the locality. “The cases are increasing by the day and residents’ safety can’t be compromised with, inspite of the recent government orders,” she says, adding, “There are some residents who are keen to allow maids, and at the same time there are those who think otherwise. We have a very big society and any action we take may lead to undesired consequences. Though we understand many residents are facing problems, especially in case of those who have no helping hand in form of a younger person at home, but the decision to not allow outsiders is for the benefit of all.’’

If the RWAs have strong arguments for denying entry to domestic helps, then the residents, especially those living in apartment complexes, have their own concerns. Payal Singh, who lives in a gated society in Delhi’s Janakpuri, says that the absence of domestic help has made it hard for her to juggle work and care for her aged parents. “My office requires me to work long hours during the day. I’m managing food and household chores but it’s getting exhausting now. I understand the safety concerns, but to do so in spite of the government orders allowing for domestic help is unfair!’’

In Gurugram’s DLF Hamilton Court, part-time workers have been allowed since the lockdown was eased on May 4. Isha Bhandari, culture secretary of the RWA, says ‘’Many senior citizens and younger residents who require assistance have opted to call domestic helps... but there are concerns within a section of residents around how we can ensure the well being of others. The RWA has set up an internal committee of residents to address all the concerns that are being raised in this matter.’’