Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 lockdown: Ration distribution to card applicants starts

Covid-19 lockdown: Ration distribution to card applicants starts

Under the scheme announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 1, beneficiaries have to apply online, following which a token, mentioning the centre and time of visit, is issued.

delhi Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPL card holders wait to collect ration under the Delhi government PDS scheme, on day fourteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Munirka Village, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
BPL card holders wait to collect ration under the Delhi government PDS scheme, on day fourteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Munirka Village, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government on Wednesday started distributing additional ration to thousands of poor families in the city, who are yet to get ration cards, under a scheme to ensure delivery of essential food items to households, amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“Wheat and rice for distribution among people not covered under the public distribution system of essential items were delivered in around 400 school buildings across the city on Tuesday. The beneficiaries would be able to avail of five kilograms of ration,” said Delhi’s food minister, Imran Hussain.

Under the scheme announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 1, beneficiaries have to apply online, following which a token, mentioning the centre and time of visit, is issued.

