Covid-19: On day one of DU entrance exams, special arrangements at centres, some students skip

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:48 IST

Two months late, and with a hoard of precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, entrance tests for admissions to Delhi University began on Sunday, across 24 cities.

The test (DUET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to nine undergraduate courses and all postgraduate and MPhil and PhD programmes in the Delhi University. Around 220,000 candidates are expected to appear in the examinations, which will be on till September 11, and DU officials said around 70% of expected candidates turned up on the first day.

Candidates were, on day one, welcomed by a unique examination experience, even as cases in the city continued to creep up.

For one, examination slots were staggered, to avoid crowds. Upon entering centres, candidates were asked to dispose of their face masks and handed fresh ones.

Komal Chaudhary, 20, who travelled from Gurugram to Kalkaji in a taxi for the Zoology MSc entrance exam, said she was satisfied with the protocols followed at her examination centre.

“I was initially scared for my safety, wondering if social distancing guidelines would be followed during the exam. Officials at the centre checked my temperature and asked that I sanitise my hands before entering the hall. There was a quick registration process, before we were given our room numbers,” she said.

“We were made to sit on alternate seats and keep our masks on. After we finished the test, we were asked to leave the room one-at-a-time and were told to sanitise our hands before leaving the centre as well,” Chaudhary added.

Entrance exams for 37 courses were held on Sunday in three slots — 8am to 10am, 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Despite the protocols, the fear of health risks persisted among aspirants across the country, some of whom skipped the tests entirely.

Shalini, 23, a resident of Naraina, said, “Initially, I had decided to skip the exams because of the prevailing [Covid-19] situation. But my father insisted I appear in the entrance exam. I am still scared, and will isolate myself for a few days now.”

Gaurav Rajput, 21, a resident of Uttam Nagar, said he had to return home before he reached the centre after developing a mild fever.

“I had to appear for the MA political science entrance exam at the Mundka centre. I had a slight fever since Saturday night, and my temperature rose while I was on the way to the centre. Our admit cards said students with fever would not be allowed at the exam centres. I had to get off the bus mid-way. In normal circumstances, students with slight fever are allowed at the exam centres, but things are different amid the pandemic. I have informed my college teachers and will also write to the DU administration about my situation,” he said.

Arpitha, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala, had to appear for the LLM entrance test in Thiruvananthapuram — nearly 400km away, but had to give the exam a miss because of scant public transport options in the state due to the pandemic.

“Four of my friends also decided not to appear in the exam on Sunday for the same reason. We were really scared because Covid-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram are increasing with every passing day. We could not take the risk of travelling there,” she said.

DU dean (admissions) Shobha Bagai said the number of examination centres was increased this year in view of the pandemic.

“While there were exam centres in 18 cities last year, this year we had centres in 24 cities. The NTA also shifted many students’ centres at their requests. At least 65% to 70% of students appeared in the DUET on the first day,” she said.