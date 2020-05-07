e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 patient escapes from RML, caught in CP

Covid-19 patient escapes from RML, caught in CP

delhi Updated: May 07, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
An 18-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient escaped from RML Hospital on Thursday evening and managed to reach Connaught Place before the hospital’s security team and the police restrained him and took him back to his ward, the police said.

According to Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), the initial information revealed that the escaped man belonged to Ghaziabad and had been admitted to RML Hospital after testing positive while staying at a relative’s place in Delhi.

“Around 5pm, we received a PCR call from the hospital that a patient had escaped. When the hospital authorities got to know, they followed him till Connaught Place,” the DCP said.

The man was finally cornered near Shivaji Stadium. “He resisted the hospital staff’s attempts to catch him, but they were finally able to send him back via an ambulance that they had brought along,” another police officer said.

While the man was caught by the hospital staff, the police stood around to ensure he didn’t infect others and that curious onlookers didn’t approach him.

The hospital authorities couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

