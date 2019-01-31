CPCB fines north Delhi civic body, Northern Railway Rs 1 crore each

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Northern Railways.

It was found during an inspection in November 2018 that construction and demolition (C&D) waste was being dumped in railway land and the north MCD had failed to implement C&D waste management rules.

The northern railways had been asked to remove within a week the waste found dumped on its land near Shivaji Park Metro Station and Madhipur Village on Rohtak Road.

Joint teams from the Centre and state had done the joint inspection on November 1 and November 5, 2018.

The CPCB had earlier directed the civic body to prepare targeted action plans for local sources of pollution. Between November 1 and December 10, 2018 more than 1,200 complaints were received on mobile apps which pertained to north municipal corporation area.

The irrigation and flood control department has also been directed to submit a time-bound action plan on how it plans to bring down incidents of open burning along the Shahadra drain.

The plan would include putting up barricades and repairing boundary walls along the drain, landscaping and treatment of drain water.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 12:19 IST