Currency racket: Notes of Rs 5 lakh face value found

The special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 5 lakh from a 32-year suspected member of an international racket involved in illegal printing, smuggling and circulation of fake banknotes in India.

Police have arrested the man, who they claimed was a native of a village in Bihar’s Saran district. Officials said the suspect was being interrogated to identify and nab other members of the gang. Police officers said the gang allegedly prints fake Indian banknotes in Pakistan and Bangladesh and smuggles them into India through porous Indo-Bangladesh border, the police said.

The seized notes are in denomination of Rs 2,000. They have nearly all security features, including security thread, watermarks, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

DCP Yadav said Satosh Kumar Singh was caught on Thursday from near Interstate bus terminus(ISBT), Kashmere Gate, following a tip-off. Singh was arrested with a bag that contained the notes, said Yadav.

“We interrogated Singh and he told us that he had procured the fake notes from one Nawal, a resident of Moithari in Bihar, for supplying them to various clients in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi,” Yadav said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 04:48 IST