DCW rescues woman ‘confined’ to parents’ home, reunites couple

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said it had rescued a 25-year-old woman from Ghaziabad on a complaint from her husband who alleged she was kept confined at her parents’ house.

The rescue operation was conducted on November 25 after the man alleged he was not allowed to see his wife for months after they had married secretly in April this year, the DCW said in a statement.

The woman’s husband had alleged her parents were unhappy with their marriage as both of them belonged to different religions.

“The husband said his wife’s parents had forcibly fixed her marriage with another man,” it said.

A team of DCW counsellors was first sent to the Ghazipur where her parents’ house is located.

But the team and police could not find the girl at her parents’ house. The parents were summoned to the Ghazipur police station where they informed that they had sent her to their relative’s place in Ghaziabad.

“At the police station, her family members tried to beat up the man. After a lot of pressure was put on the parents, the girl was brought to the police station from Ghaziabad where she had been held captive,” the statement said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The girl has been reunited with her husband. However, she refused to take any legal action against her family. The commission has requested the police to provide the couple round-the-clock security till they are married under the Special Marriages Act.”

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:11 IST