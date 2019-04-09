DDA’s Narela flats barely have takers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is struggling to dispose of nearly 3,600 flats returned by allottees of housing programmes in 2014 and 2017, which the land-owning agency put up for sale on a first-come first-served basis nearly two months ago. A majority of these are flats are located in Narela, and DDA officials admit the absence of basic amenities like water and public transport put off people potentially investing in the area.

Of the 3,655 returned flats put up on sale on a first-come, first-served basis (first scheme launched in January), 1,700 are in Narela.

Over the last two months, only 837 of these have been sold, while all 155 flats in Rohini’s Sector 4 have been sold.

The DDA is, in conjunction with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), trying to resolve the water problem before the allotment of flats under the new housing scheme, launched last March, is completed, a senior DDA official aware of the developments said.

Of the 18,000 put up for sale, 16,900 are located in Narela, and the DDA wants to ensure the new housing scheme does not receive the tepid response it did in 2014 and 2017.

Close to 6,000 people have registered so far under the new housing scheme, which come to a close on May 12.

Narela is being developed as the next big sub-city after Dwarka.

But DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said there is no water available to cater to new areas. “The DDA didn’t consult us before developing housing in Narela. We don’t have sufficient water to cater to existing areas. They are approving schemes without consulting us,” Mohaniya said.

A senior DDA official, who refused to be named, citing the model code of conduct, said, “We have got permission to install borewells in the housing complexes till DJB is able to ensure regular water supply to people. The water problem will be resolved before the flats are allotted,” said the official.

Another major problem cited by residents of DDA housing complexes in Narela is a lack of public transportation. “People are entirely dependent on personal vehicles. Despite several requests, little has been done to address the problem,” said Pratap Singh, a resident of Narela G2 sector.

As a stopgap arrangement, the DDA has decided to run a bus service in the area. At present, the service has two-three buses, which travel from some of the housing complexes in Narela till the nearest Metro station.

“We will increase the number of buses based on demand. We have also written to Delhi Transport Corporation to start bus services in the area. A majority of the flats which have been put on sale in the recent housing scheme, are located close to National Highway-1,” the official said.

