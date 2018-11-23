Declared ‘murdered’ in Delhi, Jharkhand girl returns to tell her story

Fresh details are emerging in the case of a 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand, who was declared murdered in May but returned to her native home alive on Monday.

The girl told Jharkhand police that she had seen a news channel flashing her photo in a news about her murder at a house in Noida, where she was working as a domestic help.“She had told her employer about this news and sought his help in informing the police about it. However, the employer did not alert the police. It seems that the employer feared that the police would book him for employing a minor girl,” said Vikas Kumar, in-charge of Latung police station in Ranchi.

The Jharkhand police have informed the Delhi police team, which is camping in Ranchi to reinvestigate the six-month-old murder case of Soni Kumar. The city police are now trying to identify the girl, whose dismembered body parts were found stuffed in a black bag near a drain in outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar on May 3. They said they will verify the girl’s claims and also question her employer in Noida to corroborate her statement.

Manjeet Karketa, 30-year-old owner of a placement agency, and two other persons were arrested and jailed after they confessed to the killing of Soni Kumari, who was lured to Delhi three years ago by Karketa and his associate, Rakesh, on the pretext of providing a job.

Police said the arrested persons told them that they killed the girl and chopped her body into 12 pieces at a house in Nangloi because she was demanding her salary, around Rs 2 lakh, that she had earned working as a domestic help. They stuffed the body parts in a travel bag and dumped it in the drain in Mianwali Nagar.

Joint commissioner of police (western range) Madhup Tiwari said the brother of the girl, who has now returned home alive, was brought to Delhi and he had identified the body as that of her missing sister. “The body parts were not decomposed. The girl’s brother had identified her. The accused were arrested and they also confessed to killing Soni Kumari. Prime facie, it appears that the dead girl’s name was also Soni Kumari. It could be a case of mistaken identity,” he said.

According to the Latung police station in-charge, the girl in her statement did not recognise the three persons arrested by the Delhi Police and claimed that she had never seen them. The girl’s family members told the local police that she was taken to Chandigarh in July 2017 by the members of a human trafficking racket.

“The girl has told her family members that the traffickers employed her as a domestic help at a businessman’s home in Chandigarh. She fled after a few months and came to Delhi but again landed in the trap of some racketeers who employed her at a home in Noida,” added Kumar.

Police said the girl’s employer fired her after which she decided to return to her hometown but lost her way. She was spotted at a railway station and was sent to a shelter home run by an NGO in Haryana. On November 19, she reached her home with a member of the NGO.

Joint CP Tiwari said the investigating team has got some clues about the dead girl and she will be identified soon.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:35 IST