Delhi: AAP govt to lead all-party delegation to SC panel on sealing

The Delhi government has decided to lead a delegation of political parties to the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to discuss issues related to the Delhi master plan (MPD) 2021 and find a solution to the sealing problem.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced this on Tuesday after a meeting with Delhi Congress leaders at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for skipping the all-party meeting at the CM’s house on Tuesday, Sisodia said the government would go any extent to protect the interest of city traders.

Sisodia urged BJP leaders to come along for the meeting with the monitoring committee.

“This (sealing) is the biggest crisis in the lives of traders. We are ready to do anything required to prevent sealing. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress MPs will jointly raise this matter in Parliament. We will go to the monitoring committee to discuss MPD, its interpretation, and sealing. The CM requests both the Congress and the BJP to come with us. We should present our points in favour of traders before the committee,” Sisodia said.

The deputy CM was speaking at a media briefing after the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence.

Sisodia said the government would create opportunities for both parties to apprise the monitoring committee about their views on the sealing.

“The Congress delegation agreed today to make joint efforts to stop sealing. Ajay Maken (Delhi Congress chief) has given some good suggestions for reforms, we will implement them,” Sisodia said.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, wrote to chiefs of local units –BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’s Maken -- inviting them to hold a discussion on the matter. Earlier, on Saturday, Maken sent a letter to CM asking to come together to resolve the issue.

Taking on the BJP for not attending the meeting, Sisodia said that the ruling party at Centre was not serious and doing politics over the sealing.

“Had they been interested in resolving the matter, they could have brought a law in one day in Parliament as they have numbers. But the BJP wants to finish off traders by establishing foreign direct investment in the city,” he said.

Later, Kejriwal also tweeted, “Had a v good meeting wid reps of Congress. BJP boycotted. I wish BJP had also participated in the interest of Delhi’s traders” (sic).

Reacting to the AAP’s government criticism, Tiwari, who is on five-day visit to Mauritius with president Ram Nath Kovind, said, “If the Kejriwal government is committed to find a solution, it should immediately hold a special session of the Delhi assembly on March 15 and pass a resolution seeking moratorium on all commercial constructions and unauthorised colonies existing till December 31 and forward it to the Centre.”

Earlier, Maken reached the CM’s residence at 12 pm with former Delhi Congress chiefs Arvinder Singh and Subhash Chopra to give his suggestions on how to stop action over alleged violation of municipal norms. The meeting lasted almost for an hour and was fruitful, Maken said.

Health minister Satyendar Jain, development minister Gopal Rai, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Somnath Bharti were among the others who took part in the talks.

Maken also attacked the BJP for boycotting the meet.

“We have given a representation to the CM, and will send this to the BJP also, in which we have divided the city into six parts. We have told them that for each area, the MPD and the existing law has a solution and therefore the ongoing sealing is illegal,” Maken said.

The Congress leader said the Delhi government’s view had not been appropriately presented before the court. “Solutions are there in the existing law. The government must make a submission properly in the court with conviction,” Maken said.