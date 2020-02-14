Delhi Airport launches doorstep luggage pick-up and drop service

delhi

Passengers flying out of Delhi now have the option of having their heavy luggage transported directly to the airport, at a price.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday announced that a paid facility — wherein baggage will be picked up from a passenger’s place of stay anywhere in Delhi and neighbouring states and be delivered to them directly at the airport for check-in — has been started on Friday, after successful trial.

The service has been launched in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based firm, CarterX.

The facility will also be available for those arriving at IGI airport and want their luggage delivered to their final destination in Delhi and neighbouring states. Charges for the service will vary according to the number, size and weight of bags and by the distance from where the bags are picked up or dropped, the airport operator said.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), said the service for now was available only at Terminal 3 for both international and domestic flights.

“To avail the facility, a passenger who is flying out of Delhi can book their baggage through the website of CarterX or through its mobile application. The passenger can request pick-up of their luggage from any given location in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The luggage will be delivered to him/her within their chosen time slot at the airport so that they can proceed for check-in,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

Passengers arriving in Delhi, DIAL said, can book their luggage from their outstation locations and their bags will be collected from them once they reach Delhi airport. “The bags will then be delivered to the address given by them,” the spokesperson said.

DIAL said each bag, once booked, will be secured in separate tamper-resistant sealable bags, which will be marked and bar coded for easy identification. All the baggage booked for pick-up and drop facility are insured by the service provider agency.

DIAL said the booking is at present available only through the website of CarterX or its mobile application, but it will soon also be available at Delhi airport’s website — www.newdelhiairport.in.

A CarterX spokesperson said the service starts from Rs 299 and they will not charge anything extra if the bags need to be picked up or delivered in Delhi-NCR. “Locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are considered outstation and charges are applicable pincode-wise,” he said.

The official said CarterX also doesn’t charge anything for luggage wighing up to 20 kilos. For every extra 5 kilos, an additional Rs 100 will be charged. “The maximum weight we will accept will be 40 kilos per bag. The charges will also vary based on a bag’s dimension. We accept dimensions as per airlines guidelines. Additional charge is decided after inspection,” said a CarterX spokesperson