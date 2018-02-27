Delhi airport on terror alert after theft of four government vehicles

The Delhi airport has been put on high alert after four vehicles, three with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number and one with a Rajasthan registration number, were stolen over the last three months, said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer.

Intelligence agencies said that the vehicles could be used for terror activities as two of these vehicles belong to the paramilitary forces.

Government vehicles heading towards the airport are being specifically checked to avoid any untoward incident, an officer said.

According to an airport source, the latest alert came on February 9 when the control room of the CISF was informed about the theft of two J&K registrated vehicles. “We were informed that one Maruti Alto and another Maruti 800 have been stolen and could be used for terror activities. We have our check post at the approach road of all the three terminals of Delhi airport and personnel posted there have been briefed about the theft. The vehicles are being checked carefully,” said a senior CISF officer, requesting anonymity.

The airport is on high alert and random checks with metal detectors have been carried out to trace explosives, an official said.

Days before this alert, on February 5, a vehicle owned by the CISF was stolen from Chhattarpur area, and the airport security staff was informed. “The vehicle was registered in Rajasthan but was deployed at the CISF office in Mahipalpur. An officer had taken the vehicle to attend an event in Chhattarpur, from where the vehicle was stolen. Local police has been informed about the matter,” said a CISF officer.

“We anyway check suspicious vehicles carefully be it government or personal. Another vehicle of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was stolen and that is why the vehicle belonging to any force could be use to carry explosives,” the officer, posted at the airport, added.

A CRPF officer also confirmed that their Tata Sumo having J&K registration number was stolen on December 30 but yet to be traced.

“It was parked outside our campus in RK Puram in south Delhi and was stolen around midnight. Concerned officers were informed about it and we are taking precautions so that such incidents do not happen again,” the officer added.

According to the police, the effort to trace the vehicles is on and police from neighbouring states have also been informed.