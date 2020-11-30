Delhi AQI deteriorates further, stays in poor category at 294

delhi

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:15 IST

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the far end of the poor category on Monday morning. The city’s air quality index (AQI) at 6am was 294. On Sunday, the average AQI was 256.

Government agencies have forecast air quality to deteriorate further over the coming days due to a likely dip in temperature and gradual reduction in wind speed.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast below normal minimum temperatures in parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi, this winter.

“The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6-8 degrees Celsius over the coming week. Usually, such a drop in temperature is observed from December 20-22, but this year it is likely in the first two weeks of the month itself. It may impact air quality, as wind speed is likely to turn calm around December 4-5,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The scientist added that the wind speed, which at present is 8-10kmph, is set to reduce from December 2 onwards, which may result in a plunge in the air quality.

According to the System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Union ministry’s air quality forecasting wing, the share of stubble burning to the city’s PM 2.5 levels on Sunday rose to 6% from 4% the previous day. “The ventilation conditions are likely to slow down from December 2 onwards and air quality is likely to deteriorate to very poor zone thereafter,” the SAFAR bulletin said.