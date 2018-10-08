Delhi auto driver stabbed to death by 4 teens over fare dispute

A dispute over fare led to four teenagers stabbing a 26-year-old auto driver to death at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg near Connaught Place late Sunday night, police said.

While one of the suspects was caught near the crime spot and thrashed by the public before being handed over to the police, two others were caught by the police later, said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi). The fourth suspect is on the run.

The DCP said that the age of the four boys is yet to be verified. They are all residents of south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, the same neighbourhood from where they had hired the auto on Sunday night.

The auto driver, Jahangir Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar, had given a ride to them till Connaught Place. “When the auto reached near ‘Local’ Restaurant, there was an argument over the night fare as well as the number of passengers Alam could carry in his auto. The argument ended with the teenagers stabbing Alam,” said the DCP.

An injured Alam was spotted by a policeman passing by on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital, but died during treatment.

