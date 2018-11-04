Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, AAP workers clash during Signature Bridge’s inauguration

Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge was inaugurated this evening by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minutes after clashes between BJP and AAP workers.

Ahead of Kejriwal’s arrival for the inauguration, police had to intervene in a scuffle between Tiwari and his supporters and AAP workers who were allegedly trying to stop them.

#WATCH BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and AAP supporters enter into a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi; Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NhvqxudDTT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

“In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari told ANI.

“I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” he added.

Around 30 BJP workers began a sit-down protest at the site. Some men also showed black flags to Kejriwal but Tiwari alleged that they could have been AAP workers only.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, accused the BJP of creating chaos on the occasion.

“Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site?” he said in a tweet.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey told ANI that thousands of people had come to celebrate without an invitation card, but Tiwari “considers himself a VIP”. Accusing him of “hooliganism”, he alleged BJP workers thrashed AAP volunteers and others at the site.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been sparring over credit for the bridge, which had been pending for 15 years, and other infrastructure projects in the city.

