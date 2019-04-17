Delhi businessman carrying Rs 1-crore shot dead during robbery attempt

A 48-year-old businessman was killed when four motorcycle-borne men fired at his car while attempting to rob him in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar industrial area on Monday night. The victim’s driver too was injured in the incident.

Anand Aggarwal, who traded in iron and steel, was carrying over Rs 1 crore in cash with him in his car, while travelling from his office in Naraina when the suspects waylaid them at around 8.30pm near a railway underpass.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said that Agarwal was seated in the back seat and had kept the bag containing the money with him.

The suspects first fired at the driver, Sujeet, and managed to injure him.

“As the bullet fired by the robber hit his driver, Agarwal came out of his car to intervene. The assailant fired two bullets at him and killed him,” said Bhardwaj. One bullet had pierced Aggarwal’s neck, killing him on the spot, said police.

The DCP said that four policemen – assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Naresh Pal and Sunil, head constable Digvijay and constable Ashok – were on patrol, some 200 metres away from the crime spot, when they heard the gunshots.

“They rushed to the spot and saw a man firing at someone. Another man was on a bike while two others were opening the car’s hood. As our staff rushed towards them, the suspects fled on their motorcycles. Aggarwal and his driver were found injured and bleeding,” said the DCP. Police said the suspects failed to take the cash with them.

While the head constable and the constable chased the suspects on their motorcycle, the other two policemen rushed the injured men to Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital where Agarwal was declared brought dead. Sujeet’s condition was declared serious.

DCP Bhardwaj said the two policemen chased and managed to overpower one of the suspects who tried to abandon his vehicle and escape on foot. Police said the suspect identified himself as Salim, a native of Haryana’s Nuh. The motorcycle he was riding was found to be stolen from Malviya Nagar area.

“Salim later disclosed the names and possible hideouts of his accomplices involved in the crime. Our teams raided the hideouts and nabbed two of them — Ajay Sharma and Deepak, from a house in north Delhi’s Burari. A country made pistol that was used in the crime was seized along with two bullets from them,” she said, adding the bullets were fired by Sharma.

Bhardwaj said the trio later disclosed that their associate, who planned the robbery, had passed on the information that Aggarwal would be carrying around Rs 2 crore to his west Delhi’s Mansarovar Garden home.

“We have learnt that the prime suspect was earlier arrested for similar offences. Raids are on to nab him,” added Bhardwaj.

Agarwal is survived by his wife and a daughter.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:16 IST