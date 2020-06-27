e-paper
Delhi cases cross 80,000-mark

delhi Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:20 IST
The number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 80,000-mark on Saturday, as the city recorded 2,948 new cases of the infectious disease. With this, the city’s tally stood at 80,188, of whom 2,558 have died. Of these deaths, 66 were recorded in the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin issued on Saturday.

However, even as the number of daily new cases continue to hover around the 3,000-mark, the number of recoveries in the city neared 50,000 on Saturday, with 2,210 more patients being cleared of the disease as per the day’s bulletin, taking the total to 49,301. The number of recoveries in Delhi are likely to cross 50,000 on Sunday. As of Saturday, the national capital had a recovery rate of 61%.

According to the Delhi Corona app, the city had a total of 13,385 Covid-19 beds, of which a majority — 7,377, were vacant.

Delhi has also kept up its brisk testing rate, which has remained near the 20,000-mark, with 19,180 tests conducted on Saturday. As per the government bulletin, Delhi has a testing rate of 25,175 per million population.

